Douglas N. Wiatrowski
Menasha - Douglas Wiatrowski, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Oakridge Gardens in Menasha. He was born March 15, 1930 in Menasha, son of the late Harry and Nina Wiatrowski.
Doug played football, basketball and ran track for Menasha High School. He graduated with the class of 1948. Doug married Patricia Raddu in the spring of 1950 at First United Methodist Church in Neenah, and they had three beautiful children together: Jane, Jerry and Patti.
Doug worked as a Pressman for American Can and retired after 42 years of employment. He played softball for many years with Jitters and Joe's and coached Little League baseball, women's fast-pitch and women's slow-pitch softball. Doug created beautiful wood crafted items as a woodworker. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing at the cottage. He was a master puzzle maker. Doug also thoroughly enjoyed sports, especially the Packers and Badgers. Most of all he loved watching his grandchildren play baseball and soccer and he lived a new life through them. All in all, Doug had a wonderful life through his precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he loved them all.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; three children: Jane Coe. Jerry (Linda) Wiatrowski, Patti (Marty) VandenAcker; five grandchildren: Doug, Rob, Jeffrey, Brian and Kristin; five great-grandchildren: Kinsley Belle, Audrey, Austin, Tytus and Toretto.
Doug's family would like to thank the Hospice Care-givers and Staff at Oakridge Gardens for the amazing care and the compassion they provided during Doug's time there.
Due to the recent COVID situation a Memorial Service will be held at a later date with Pastor Rebecca Henry at the First United Methodist Church and announced at that time. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for Doug.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 3, 2020