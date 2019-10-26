|
Douglas "Doug" Otto Schmidt
Neenah - Douglas "Doug" Otto Schmidt went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 67 after battling cancer for 2 years. Doug was born to Orla (Springstroh) Schmidt and the late David Schmidt on June 6, 1952. He attended Fox Valley Lutheran High School graduating in 1970. On October 9, 1976, he married his loving wife, Eunice Tesch.
Doug was in the carpentry/contracting business the majority of his life. He owned and operated D.O. Schmidt Construction and later Contracting Specialists, Inc. He had a passion for renovating historic buildings including the Atlas Mill in Appleton, and a number of buildings in Neenah, such as the Jersild Building, Doty Building, Herziger Building, and the building currently housing The Nail Salon/Love & Carmel.
He was also active in Winnebago County 4-H. He received the Friend in 4-H Award for helping build the 4-H food dipper and cooking for Breakfast at the Fair. In his free time, Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing. The last several years of his life he enjoyed helping First Hitch with driving their Belgian draft horse teams for various events in the community.
Doug is survived by his wife Eunice; two daughters, Heather (Todd) Weber of Neenah and Heidi (Justin) Bohl of Hortonville; his beloved grandchildren: David, Grace, and Eve Weber and Sophie, Ryder, and Lillie Bohl. He is further survived by his mother, Orla Schmidt; sisters, Kathy (Frank) Bloomer and Mary Miller; brother, John Schmidt; mother-in-law, Dolores Tesch; sisters-in-law, Debby (Lonny) Perkins and Marla (Tom) Konow; brother-in-law, Keith (Debbie) Tesch, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, brother-in-law, Mike Miller, and father-in-law Arlin Tesch.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Christian Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake Street, Neenah. An additional time of visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
The Schmidt family would like to thank Dr. Shannon Schmidt, the ThedaCare Cancer Center, and Heartland Hospice for their support and care, along with close friend, Dr. Larry Burton.
