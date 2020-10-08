Duane "Bud" BartelOgdensburg - age 91, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1929 in the Town of Dakota, Wisconsin, son of the late Emanuel and Meta (Prellwitz) Bartel. He moved several times with his family finally settling with his parents on a farm near Waupaca. Bud proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a farmer all his life until he retired in 2009. He also worked construction, hauled milk for the Manawa Dairy-Frigo of Symco. He married Alice Pietz on August 18, 1956. They rented a farm in Scandinavia. In 1958, he bought a farm in the Town of Little Wolf and lived there until November 2005 when they moved into their new house in Ogdensburg.He is survived by his wife Alice; and they were blessed with five children, nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Leonard (Kim) Bartel, children: Callie, Hilda; Stan Bartel; Michael and fiancé Janna Much; Mike's children: Andrew, Adam and Tim; Janna's children: Derrick, Kyle and Trevor; Leroy (Heidi) Bartel; children: Natasha, Tyler (Meredith); Cheryl (Tom) Ostrowski, children: Heather and Eric; great grandchildren: Bryce, Bentlee, Brayden, Maggie. He is further survived by a sister-in-law Edna Bartel, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, siblings: Lyle, Werner, William, George, Orville, Elmer and Arlie; Lenora, Doris and Alice; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. A memorial service for Bud will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Symco.A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The family asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bud's service will be recorded and a link placed on his obituary page on our website for those unable to attend.