Shiocton - Duane E. Riehl "Hardrock", age 81 of Shiocton, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late Lyle and Mary (Eisch) Riehl on February 6, 1938 in Shiocton. Duane was united in marriage to Sandra Huse on June 20, 1959 in Shiocton. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Duane worked at Badger Northland in Kaukauna for over 30 years. He was the ultimate handyman and enjoyed fixing anything from an automobile to the kitchen sink. Duane loved cutting wood, camping, and going to country music festivals, where he developed many lifelong friendships. We all knew his first question to all of us upon returning from a trip would be "what were the gas prices there?" He loved spending time with his family and always put them first, he especially looked forward to the annual family Nascar pool.

Duane is survived by his wife Sandy; children, Ricky (Patti) Riehl, Rance Riehl, Radley (Jenny) Riehl and Ranae (Fred) Sommers; grandchildren, Evan Riehl, RoseLynn Riehl, Morgan Riehl, Seth Riehl, Brooklyn Riehl, Trenton (Jacki) Riehl, Trevor (Brittany) Riehl, Alexandrea Riehl, Tyler Riehl, Jordan Riehl, Jarett Riehl, Joshua Sommers, Taylor Sommers and Wesley Sommers; great-grandchildren, Belle, Anela, Grant, Bailey, Boston, Blaze, Bria, Raina, Landon and Lawson; siblings, Carol Hungerford, Larry (Sue) Riehl and Shirley Wilcox and brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald (Irene) Huse, James (Judy) Huse, Stephen (Sandra) Huse and Sherry (Richard) Meisenhelder . He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robin Riehl; grandson, PFC Nicholas Riehl, father and mother-in-law, Floyd and Arlene Huse; brothers-in-law, Jack Huse and Richard Hungerford.

The funeral service for Duane will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Shiocton with Rev. Paul Hinz officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
