Duane James LaFortune
Duane James LaFortune passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, aged 84, at Harrison Bay Senior Living in Mound, Minnesota. Duane arrived in this world on April 27, 1935. He was born at home in Medina, Wisconsin to proud parents Wesley and Amanda LaFortune. He was the second of three children, born between his older sister Jeanne and his younger sister JoAnn.
Growing up in rural Wisconsin instilled in Duane a love of nature, animals, and the outdoors. As a child, he often worked on farms tending to animals and helping with chores. As a 4H member, he raised a prize-winning pig which took 2nd place at the Outagamie County Fair. Duane also enjoyed raising rabbits. Early responsibilities taught him to be hard-working and dependable. Hunting and fishing began a life-long love of these activities.
The first eight years of Duane's education took place in a one-room school in Medina. He then completed high school at Hortonville High School. Upon graduation, Duane moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana to attend Indiana Technical College.
Fort Wayne provided much more that just a college education, for it was here that he met the love of his life, Nancy Ann Freeman. They met at a square dance and Duane set out to impress this young nursing student by showing her how he could open a stick of gum with one hand. She was impressed and they would come to enjoy 63 years of marriage!
Upon graduating from college, Duane was employed by IT&T where he was involved with the BOMARC missile project. After several years with IT&T Duane took a job with Control Data Corporation which would serve as the employer for the next 29 years of his career. Beginning as an electrical engineer, over the years, hard work and dedication would result in his rise to engineering management, followed by a promotion to Director of Engineering, and then to General Manager, Aerospace Technology and Development Division.
A variety of hobbies and interests filled Duane's life. His childhood love of hunting continued throughout his life as he hunted duck, pheasant, moose and deer. Each fall he looked forward to his annual deer hunting trip with the Dorholt family. He enjoyed fishing in many locations including his property on Leech Lake and on expeditions to Canada with his friends. Duane loved football and hockey. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan and an avid supporter of the Minnesota North Stars. Trapshooting was a favorite hobby and he belonged to several clubs over the years. His German heritage contributed to a love of polka music. Duane was an active member in the churches he attended throughout his life.
Duane retired in Little Falls, Minnesota where he and Nancy built their dream home, a log home beautifully situated on 25 acres on the banks of the Mississippi River. Duane was the general contractor and electrician on their building project. Together they completed much of the finishing work, with Duane creating unique woodworking touches that made their home like none other.
Duane is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter Bekki (Bill) Huttinga; son Wesley (Rene) LaFortune; grandchildren, Jason Huttinga, Sarah (Nate) Brex, Annie Huttinga, Alex LaFortune, Andrew LaFortune, and Gabrielle LaFortune; a great-grandchild due to arrive in November; sister Jeanne (John) Myers; brother-in-law Steve (Cecilia) Freeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is to be held at a later date and will be announced at that time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020