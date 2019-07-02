|
Duane Joseph Hennes
Kaukauna - Duane J. "Whiz" Hennes, age 88, of Kaukauna, passed away June 30, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1930, son of the late Norbert and Johanna (Driessen) Hennes.
Duane was a self-employed mason/contractor. He enjoyed raising racing pigeons and taking fishing trips to Canada with his friends. Duane loved the outdoors and spending time at his cabin in Tipler. His main passion was deer hunting and he was even able to harvest a deer at the age of 85. Above all else, Duane loved his grandkids. His Saturday morning donuts with them was something he truly treasured.
Duane is survived by his children: Ann (Guy) Andrews, Barbara (Allen) Strassburg, Peter (Susie) Hennes, Lee (Carla) Hennes, Joseph Hennes and Collette (Stephen) Dudek; grandchildren: Alison (Troy) Thiel, Abby (Ryan) Bowers, Peter (Katie) Strassburg, Daniel (Emily) Strassburg, Hailey (Sean) Glaser, Nathan Hennes, Benjamin Hennes, Autumn Hennes, Taylor Hennes, MacKenzie Hennes, Stephen Dudek and Sam Dudek; great grandchildren: Sawyer, Harper, Palmer, Drew, Dawson and Dakota; a brother, Tom (Rosalie) Hennes; sisters-in-law: Jane Vanden Heuvel and Lynn Hennes.
Duane was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine and his parents, Norbert and Johanna.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish-St. Mary's Site, 119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Hennes family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of the St. Paul Home and St. Paul Hospice, as well as to Duane's neighbors, Mark and Janice McMarrow, for all of their assistance given to Duane through the years.
"Dementia ... grieving your loved one while they are here only to grieve them again when they are gone."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 2 to July 3, 2019