Services
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish-St. Mary's Site
119 W. 7th Street
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Hennes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Joseph Hennes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Joseph Hennes Obituary
Duane Joseph Hennes

Kaukauna - Duane J. "Whiz" Hennes, age 88, of Kaukauna, passed away June 30, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1930, son of the late Norbert and Johanna (Driessen) Hennes.

Duane was a self-employed mason/contractor. He enjoyed raising racing pigeons and taking fishing trips to Canada with his friends. Duane loved the outdoors and spending time at his cabin in Tipler. His main passion was deer hunting and he was even able to harvest a deer at the age of 85. Above all else, Duane loved his grandkids. His Saturday morning donuts with them was something he truly treasured.

Duane is survived by his children: Ann (Guy) Andrews, Barbara (Allen) Strassburg, Peter (Susie) Hennes, Lee (Carla) Hennes, Joseph Hennes and Collette (Stephen) Dudek; grandchildren: Alison (Troy) Thiel, Abby (Ryan) Bowers, Peter (Katie) Strassburg, Daniel (Emily) Strassburg, Hailey (Sean) Glaser, Nathan Hennes, Benjamin Hennes, Autumn Hennes, Taylor Hennes, MacKenzie Hennes, Stephen Dudek and Sam Dudek; great grandchildren: Sawyer, Harper, Palmer, Drew, Dawson and Dakota; a brother, Tom (Rosalie) Hennes; sisters-in-law: Jane Vanden Heuvel and Lynn Hennes.

Duane was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine and his parents, Norbert and Johanna.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish-St. Mary's Site, 119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Hennes family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of the St. Paul Home and St. Paul Hospice, as well as to Duane's neighbors, Mark and Janice McMarrow, for all of their assistance given to Duane through the years.

"Dementia ... grieving your loved one while they are here only to grieve them again when they are gone."

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent