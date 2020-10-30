Duane "Duke" Lawrence PlamannAppleton - Duane Lawrence Plamann, "Duke" 86, Appleton, joined his beloved Mable on October 24, 2020 surrounded by the happy sounds of his family. With a name as big as Duke, the size of an individual does not compare to his heart.Duke was born to George and Hulda Plamann on July 1, 1934 and was the youngest of eight. With Duke's passing, the family tree continues with his sons Steve (Rhonda) Plamann, Greg (Sharon) Plamann, and son-in-law Jon Ray, grandchildren Angela (David Savides), Laura (Ben Paton), Charlie (Brittany), Blair (Kyle Van Lith), Kate and Allie Ray, two great granddaughters Stella and Cecilia Van Lith, four great grandsons, Tate and Arthur Savides, Duke and Leo Paton, and soon to be Baby Plamann, along with many other family including cousins, nieces, and nephews. Duke was always one to make sure his grandkids had easy access to cookies, ice cream, and pizza rolls whenever they dropped by.Duke won over the love of his life, and married Charlotte Mable (Sackett) Plamann on May 19, 1956, and the party never stopped. Duke and Char created a life filled with friends, card games, sign-ins, and an open-door policy at 1905 to enjoy great company and a cocktail. Duke and Char raised their family of three, Steve, Greg, and Brenda in Appleton, and were well known and loved among so many.Duke was very active with his family and friends and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. At any time, he could be found playing Cribbage or Sheepshead with Ron and Jim. Duke was well known for picking on nothing and winning. Come to any kitchen, party, or gathering, and inevitably there would be Duke dancing the Jitterbug, shaking dice, or singing and harmonizing an old-style serenade. His t-shirt collection was to be envied and not for the faint of heart. Duke shared his love for the outdoors with an extended tribe of sons, grandchildren, relatives and lifelong friends, sharing stories around the table in his well-loved shack in the woodsAlong with a dedication to his family and friends, Duke served his country in the National Guard.Duke was greeted in Heaven by God, his parents and siblings, his beloved wife Charlotte Mable, their daughter Brenda, many in-laws, relatives, and friends celebrating his arrival, perhaps with a brown and brown in hand.The staff and family Duke found at Eagle Point in eternally cherished by Duke as they showed such love and compassion in his extreme care. Our family could never completely express our gratitude and thankfulness that Jennifer, Kourtney and the entire staff were the ones caring so wonderfully for Duke.Duke had a big heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and a mission to make people laugh. He loved to be the last to leave a party and left this life to bring Char a purple bag full of quarters for their never-ending dice game.Due to the Covid concerns, a memorial service and burial will be held April 17, 2021 with a celebration of Duke's life to follow. We will make a formal announcement in the Post Crescent and on Facebook the week of March 29, 2021