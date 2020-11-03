Duane MavesGrand Chute - Duane L. Maves, age 79, of Grand Chute, passed away on November 1st, 2020 surrounded by his family after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born December 10th, 1940 in Appleton, WI to Weldon and Alice (Habeck) Maves. Duane married Janet Mikkelson on December 30th, 1960. She preceded him in death on December 5th, 1980. Duane married Jean Maier on September 8th, 1990, she preceded him in death on May 15th, 2015. Duane was a military veteran having served in the United States Army. After serving his country, Duane worked as a papermill worker and then a diesel mechanic, working for Fox Tractor and then Ryder Truck for 31 years before retiring in 2002.Duane enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, attending the many activities of his grandchildren, spending time in his garden and at his cottage, and attending tractor club meetings. Duane was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church.Duane is survived by his children, Scott (Heather) Maves, Todd (Barbara) Maves, Terri (Jon) Heise, Jeffery Maier, and Dawn (Rick) Schuh. 12 grandchildren, Christopher Maves-Lesselyoung, Cole Maves (Linsey Desrochers), Falon (Mal) Williams, Lucas Koerner (Christina Hood), Whitney (Brandon) Cox, Donica Koerner, Kassandra Maves (Ryan Simonar), Allisyn Maves, Brandon Chesser, Amanda (Joe) Reynolds, Garrett Heise, and Kendall Heise. 19 great grandchildren. Duane is also survived by one sister, Ruth Roeder and two brothers, William (Gloria) Maves and David (Darlene) Maves, and two sisters-in-law, Alice (Ronald) Velie and Peggy Nau.Duane was preceded in death by his wives, his parents, his brother Keith, his father and mother in law, his brothers in law Robert Roeder, Charles Bayer, Glen Nau, and sister in law Joyce Bayer.Public visitation will be at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI on Friday, November 6th starting at 3:00 p.m. with the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Ben from St. James United Methodist Church. In honor of his love of desserts, an ice cream social will follow the service.