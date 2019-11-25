|
Duane V. Earll Sr.
Hortonville - Duane Victor Earll Sr., age 80, passed away on one of his favorite days of the year- opening gun deer season- Saturday, November 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer in his home. Duane was born to the late Victor and Florence (Rebman) Earll on June 22, 1939. He graduated from Hortonville High School in 1958 and then served in the US Army from 1959-1962. Duane was united in marriage to Carol Seager on September 30, 1961. He retired in 2003 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and classic cars.
Duane is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Earll; three sons, Duane (Angie) Earll Jr., David Earll and Don Earll; eight grandchildren, Ashleigh Klove, Trevor Earll, Cassandra Barbiaux, Myriah Earll, Alexandra Earll, Alyssa Earll, Kyle Earll and Jacob Earll; three great-grandchildren, Drew Klove, Ella Klove and Zoey Mulkulski and also one on the way. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Richard and Dennis "Buck" and his brother, Robert Earll.
The funeral for Duane will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville with Fr. Kennedy officiating. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Military honors will be held at the church. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Hortonville.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019