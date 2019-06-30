|
Duanna Diedrick
Appleton - Duanna 'Dee' Diedrick of Appleton Wisconsin
Duanna 'Dee' Carolyn Diedrick, 73, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Appleton surrounded by family. Dee was born November 8, 1945, in Kansas City Missouri, the daughter of Gertrude Anna Dunn of Kansas City Missouri and Erich Alfred Kleditz of Kansas City Missouri [by way of Leipzig Germany]. Dee was a 1963 graduate of Iola Scandinavia High School. Following High School, Dee enlisted in the United States Army. Upon completion of her active duty military service, Dee met her soon-to-be husband, Richard 'Dick' Diedrick on a blind date. They were united in marriage on August 15, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Appleton; they were married for 35 years.
Following her service in the Army she enlisted in the Army Reserves 84th Division in Appleton with her husband and served for over 20 years. They were both active with the Family Support Group for the Reservist's families and she was also an active member of American Legion Post 258 in Little Chute, Post 38 in Appleton and Post 436 in Wrightstown. Dee worked at Kaukauna Clinic in the 1970's doing bookkeeping and then went on to be a Substitute Secretary for the Appleton Area School District in the 1980's. Dee was also an election poll worker for the City of Appleton and worked part-time for her son Cliff at Skyline Comedy Café from 1996-2018. Dee enjoyed reading, playing cards, working on puzzles and mind-stimulating games, hunting, baking, going to rummage sales and thrift stores and she loved spending time with her grandson Dylan.
She is survived by: two sons, Clifford (Kym) Diedrick of Appleton, Casey (Jenny) Diedrick and Casey's son Dylan of Greenville; Brother, Erich 'Carl' (Maureen) Kleditz of Scandinavia, Wisconsin; Mark (Kim) Diedrick, of Combined Locks; sister-in-law, Cindy Diedrick of Appleton and nieces and nephews Erich Allen Kleditz, Gregg Wheeler, Jamie, Jolynn, Tim, Tom, Travis, Troy, Amber and Andy Diedrick. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, Mother Gertrude, Father Erich, nephew Collin, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Woodrow, brother-in-law James, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Nancy and nephew Christopher.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses on the 7th Floor at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.
Visitation will be 9:30am to 11:30am Tuesday July 2, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 North Richmond Street in Appleton. Funeral Services for Dee will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 North Richmond Street in Appleton. Military honors will follow. A private burial will be at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019