Duke Gyrion



Neenah - Duke Gyrion, Neenah, age 80, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after an 18 month battle with cancer. He was born in Waupaca on January 15, 1939 to the late Claude and Florence Gyrion. Duke married Dawn on June 15, 1996. He worked at International Wire until his retirement. He loved music and taught himself to play the mandolin and harmonica and sang and played with several bluegrass bands in Wisconsin, Tennessee and Florida. Duke also enjoyed riding his bike, skiing, golfing and wintering in Florida.



Duke is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dawn; children: Julie (John) Evans, Menasha; Karen (Bill) Denney, Green Bay; Laura (Marty) Wilberding, Cuba City; Jeff (Renee) Gyrion, Wrightstown; Jill (John) Ahles, Neenah; Teresa (Chris) Coonen, Menasha; Brent Krause, Shawano; and Rachel (Clint) Ribble, Nolensville, TN; 16 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers: Lee, Dan (Sue), Michael and Patrick (Bernice) Gyrion; sister, Trish (Jeff) Ebel; and sister-in-law, Judy Gyrion. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, Duke was preceded in death by his siblings: Loren Gyrion and Kathy Baum.



Visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH (900 Geiger St. Neenah) from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Larry Seidl officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary