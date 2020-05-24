|
|
Dustin C. Peichl
Little Chute - Dustin C. Peichl, age 48, died at his home on Tuesday, May 20, 2020. Dustin was born in Beaver Dam, on October 26, 1971, to James and Barbara (Gruenert) Peichl. He married his wife, Wendy Bohm, on September 29, 1997. Dustin loved his cats, and enjoyed fishing, grilling, and the guitar.
Dustin is survived by his wife, Wendy; son Dylan, Kaukauna; parents, James and Barbara; siblings: Damon Peichl; Emily (Derek) Mattson; his nieces Kayla and Kendra Mattson; and his father-in-law, John Knott.
Dustin is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Nancy Knott.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 3:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 5:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 24 to May 25, 2020