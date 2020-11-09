1/1
DuWayne J. Halbach
DuWayne J. Halbach

Jericho, Wisconsin - DuWayne J. Halbach, age 59, of Jericho, formerly of Charlesburg, died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born July 23, 1961 in Chilton, son of the late Earl & Monica (Buechel) Halbach.

He married Linda Lisowe on September 18, 1993 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jericho; together they had two wonderful daughters whom he was so very proud of with both of them pursuing careers in the medical field.

Throughout his life, DuWayne worked at various jobs in the area, but his most recent was working for D.A.N. Konen Farms driving truck; a vocation he absolutely loved.

Sitting on the Yellow Seat of his John Deere tractor, DuWayne would often be seen mowing his lawn and the lawn to his neighbors just to make sure everything looked absolutely perfect.

In his free time, DuWayne enjoyed snowmobiling, NASCAR races, cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers and never passed up a good round of Sheepshead. Enjoying quiet times, he could also be found sitting outside relaxing, thinking of his next project or who he was able to help next. He'd take drives to the lake in an effort to make sure nothing had changed and enjoy the beauty of the eastern side of Lake Winnebago. At family gatherings, DuWayne would recall and retell stories of the 'good old days' and often started his narratives with, "Remember when….".

He was the best husband and father to Linda, Tiffany & Kelsey. He was the greatest brother a sister could ask for and was always there to help out in any way he could whether it be an in-law, neighbor, cousin, or friend. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife: Linda; his daughters: Tiffany Halbach & Kelsey Halbach; his sisters: Sharon Halbach & her friend Tom; his mother-in-law: Lucille Lisowe; his brothers-in-law: Eugene (Arlene) Lisowe, Paul (Marcia) Lisowe, Dan (Judy) Lisowe, Steve Lisowe and friend Jennifer, Terry (Gail) Lisowe; and very special God Parents: Allen & Chris Halbach and their family. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl & Monica Halbach; a brother: John; his grandparents: Alois & Catherine (Boehnlein) Halbach, Clemens & Margaret (Heimermann) Buechel; his father-in-law: Marvin Lisowe; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his furry companion Rascal.

In an effort to keep all healthy, private family gatherings and services are taking place. Burial will be in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Charlesburg. There will be a public celebration of DuWayne's life at a later date.

DuWayne's family would like to thank the staffs of Calumet Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Hospital for all of the care that they're providing, not just for DuWayne, but all those who are in need of care.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
