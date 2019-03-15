|
DuWayne J. Johnson
Grand Chute, WI - Passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 78. DuWayne was born on October 12, 1940 in Iola, WI to James and Grace (Thompson) Johnson. DuWayne was joined in marriage to Margaret Huettl on November 19, 1968. DuWayne retired from Allis Chalmers in 2002 after nearly 39 years of employment. He also owned and operated Lawns by DuWayne for 30 years.
As the social butterfly that DuWayne was, he enjoyed playing card games, ice racing on Silver Lake in Scandanavia, and deer hunting. He loved watching any type of Wisconsin sporting event on TV.
DuWayne is survived by his son James; his siblings Gary (Tina), Valerie (Steven), and numerous relatives and friends.
DuWayne is preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret and his daughter Lorraine "Lori" (the late Ole) Smith.
Funeral services will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street, on Monday March 18th at 7:00 PM. Visitation at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until time of services. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. A memorial fund is being established in DuWayne's name. DuWayne's family would like to thank the staff of Brewster Village for their loving care for him during his stay.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019