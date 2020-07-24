DuWayne A. Nickel, age 79, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully at home on July 22nd, 2020. He was born June 8th, 1941 in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late Allen and Mildred (Bruss) Nickel. He married Susan Buhler on October 23rd, 1965 in Waupaca, WI.Survivors include his wife, Susan Nickel, Waupaca, WI; son: Jason (Jessica) Nickel, Waupaca, WI; grandchildren: Judson Nickel, Waupaca, WI and Janissa Nickel, Waupaca, WI. He is also survived by one brother: Ellwyn (Traci Johnson) Nickel, Waupaca, WI; brothers-in-law: Larry Will, Waupaca, WI, and Don Mayer, Oshkosh, WI; a sister-in-law: Kathy Nickel, Waupaca, WI; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.He was proceeded in death by his parents: Allen and Mildred Nickel; two sisters: Priscilla Will and Doreen Mayer; a brother: Vince Nickel; his in-laws: William and Helen Buhler; and a brother-in-law: Dennis Buhler.DuWayne hauled milk and then fuel in his early adult years, then became a cash crop farmer in the Town of Lind for remainder of his life. For many years he was also a salesman for Pioneer Seed and a Town of Lind Board Supervisor. He had a great passion for tractor pulling and loved taking his Oliver tractors, Tough Cookies and Crop Adjuster, all over the state and even as far as Missouri for a good tractor pull. He also was an avid collector of toy tractors, and enjoyed having the Steiger tractors on the farm. He was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of having his own tractor pull behind his grain bins in Waupaca, which became an annual event for several years.A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lind Center Cemetery. The Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.