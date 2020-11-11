Dwight H. PomerenkeNew London - Dwight "Tinker" Howard Pomerenke, age 83, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Care Partners in Clintonville. Dwight was born in Almond, WI on January 26, 1937 to the late Henry and Verna (Pike) Pomerenke. On August 30, 1958, he was united in marriage to Nancy Lettman. He was one of the kindest, hardest working men we knew. Dwight was devoted to his family and helping out everyway he could. He loved gardening and growing vegetables. He was a true farmer at heart. Dwight enjoyed hunting with his friends and also "tinkering" with things, especially cars in his younger days. Dwight loved his cowboy music and large festive holiday meals. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them!Dwight is survived by his daughters, Linda (Gerald) Roche and Shelley (Ryan) Joch; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Peter) McGreck, Rebecca (Jeff) Gulbrandsen and Thomas Roche; five great-grandchildren, Emily and Logan Sommer, Tristan and Kayla Gulbrandsen and Piper Roche; as well as his siblings, Norbert Pomerenke, Donavon Pomerenke, Leroy (Martha) Pomerenke, Darlene Thomas and Beverly Dunbar; and brother-in-law, James Corbin.Dwight was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy in 2015; his parents; siblings, Wesley Pomerenke, Leslie Pomerenke, Duane Pomerenke, Neil Pomerenke, Arthur Pomerenke and Doris Corbin; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Norbert) Pomerenke, LaVerne (Donavon) Pomerenke and Pauline (Leslie) Pomerenke; and brother-in-law, John (Darlene) Thomas.The funeral service for Dwight will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Northport Ostrander Cemetery, Town of Mukwa.