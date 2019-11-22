Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
E. Gerald Thiel

E. Gerald Thiel Obituary
E. Gerald Thiel

Appleton - E. Gerald "Jerry" Thiel , age 86, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at Touchmark Senior Living.

A memorial service for Jerry will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Rev. Mary Bauer officiating. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2:00 Pm until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent, and for more information or to share a memory of Jerry, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
