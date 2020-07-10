1/1
Dr. E. Robert "Bob" Taake
1932 - 2020
Dr. E. Robert "Bob" Taake

Appleton - Dr. E. Robert "Bob" Taake, aged 87, died recently of natural causes. He was born in Edwardsville, Illinois on August 29, 1932. In 1967, he married Ethel "Dolly" Taake in Beaver Dam WI, where they resided until moving to Appleton WI with their family in 1973.

Bob graduated as a medical doctor from the University of WI School of Medicine in Madison in 1957. He served as a Family Medical Practitioner in Beaver Dam until 1973. While living in Appleton, he worked as an Emergency Department Physician at St. Elizabeth Hospital (1974-1976), St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah (1973-1986), where he held the position of Director of Emergency Services (1976-1986). From 1974 - 1976 he also acted as Assistant Medical Director at Aid Association for Lutherans in Appleton.

Bob was Director of Occupational Health at Appleton Medical Center, from 1986 - 1996 and during this time he served Medical Director of Emergency Medical Services at Appleton Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center in Waupaca, Clintonville Community Hospital Ripon Medical Center, and New London Family Medical Center. In 1996, he developed Insta Care S.C. in Green Bay before retiring in 2006.

Bob is survived by eight children: Michael (Laura) Taake, Mauston, WI; Thomas C. Taake (Betsy, d. 2018), Madison, WI; Renee (Scott) Langton, Woburn, MA; Susan Taake, Phoenix, AZ; Suzanne (Vince) Maas, Appleton; Thomas J. (Kathy) Taake, Neenah; Robert (Ann) Taake, Neenah; and Scott Taake, Appleton. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel "Dolly" Taake in 2013.

Visitation at Valley Funeral Home of Appleton will begin at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16th. A short service will follow at 12:00 p.m. A private family interment is planned. Online condolences may be expressed at www.valleyfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
JUL
16
Service
12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
