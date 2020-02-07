Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl VanGompel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Edward VanGompel


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Edward VanGompel Obituary
Earl Edward Van Gompel

Menasha - Earl Edward Van Gompel passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Kaukauna, Wisconsin on May 6, 1933, son of the late Edward and Bernetta Van Gompel.

He married Evelyn Gunther in 1958. Earl loved her deeply and they were married for almost 62 years. He and Evelyn enjoyed a full life raising their children, grandchildren, camping, traveling, fishing & going to the casino. Earl spent his career at Central Products Company in Menasha (now known as Intertape Polymer Group). After 39 years he retired in 1996.

Earl is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn "Evie" Van Gompel; children: Jennice (Jeff) "G and JT" Tiedt, Jeffrey Van Gompel, Gina (Jim) Neubert; sisters: Donna (Jack) Schlegel of New London, Carol (Don) Brunner of Mercer, Nancy (Jack) Zolkowski of Neenah and Pat (Jim) Bauman of Lakewood; grandchildren: Makayla and Mason Neubert; and sister-in-law: Marie Gunther of Waukesha. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Earl is further preceded in death by his parents, sister, Clarine Meyer; grandson, Jesse Ottman; brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Darlene) Gunther and Ralph Gunther.

The family will celebrate Earl's life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home, 1140 Appleton Road, Menasha. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

A special thanks to Dr. Timothy Edison, M.D., who helped Earl through his battle with Cholangiocarcinoma cancer. Additional thanks go to the caring staff at ThedaCare Hospice. They took such great care of him and we appreciate all of your time and compassion very much.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Road, Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent