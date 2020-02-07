|
Earl Edward Van Gompel
Menasha - Earl Edward Van Gompel passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Kaukauna, Wisconsin on May 6, 1933, son of the late Edward and Bernetta Van Gompel.
He married Evelyn Gunther in 1958. Earl loved her deeply and they were married for almost 62 years. He and Evelyn enjoyed a full life raising their children, grandchildren, camping, traveling, fishing & going to the casino. Earl spent his career at Central Products Company in Menasha (now known as Intertape Polymer Group). After 39 years he retired in 1996.
Earl is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn "Evie" Van Gompel; children: Jennice (Jeff) "G and JT" Tiedt, Jeffrey Van Gompel, Gina (Jim) Neubert; sisters: Donna (Jack) Schlegel of New London, Carol (Don) Brunner of Mercer, Nancy (Jack) Zolkowski of Neenah and Pat (Jim) Bauman of Lakewood; grandchildren: Makayla and Mason Neubert; and sister-in-law: Marie Gunther of Waukesha. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Earl is further preceded in death by his parents, sister, Clarine Meyer; grandson, Jesse Ottman; brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Darlene) Gunther and Ralph Gunther.
The family will celebrate Earl's life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home, 1140 Appleton Road, Menasha. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
A special thanks to Dr. Timothy Edison, M.D., who helped Earl through his battle with Cholangiocarcinoma cancer. Additional thanks go to the caring staff at ThedaCare Hospice. They took such great care of him and we appreciate all of your time and compassion very much.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020