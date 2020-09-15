Earl Harold Pynenberg
Kimberly - Earl H. Pynenberg, age 64, passed away on September 13, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1956, son of the late Norbert and Rosalie Pynenberg. He married Bobbie Jo Morton on September 25, 1998.
Earl worked at the Kimberly paper mill for many years until it closed. He was most recently employed at Trilliant in Little Chute. He graduated from Manawa Senior High School with the class of 1974. He and Bobbie also fostered several children through the years.
Earl is survived by his wife, Bobbie; children: Adrian (Cody) Pynenberg, Oswego, IL, Andrew (Nikki) Pynenberg, Sycamore, IL, Dr. Alleah Pynenberg (Nathan Drummond), Green Bay, WI and Daniel A. Pynenberg, Little Chute, WI; 8 grandsons: Brooks, Bennett, Bowen, Andrew II, Otto, Dominick, Nathanial and Marshal; Bobbie's children: Anthony (Rebecca) and Lisa; siblings: Leda Hopfensperger, New London, Norbert "Tucky" Pynenberg, Manawa, his twin Edwin (Lisa) Pynenberg, Manawa, Jennifer Becker, Oshkosh, Richard (Rolshell) Pynenberg, Manawa; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Rosalie Pynenberg; brother, John "Jack" Pynenberg; brothers-in-law: Carl Becker and Gary Hopfensperger.
A celebration of Earl's life is being planned for October 10, 2020. More details will follow. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.