|
|
Earl Jacob "Manny" Neuber
Chilton, Wisconsin - Earl J. "Manny" Neuber, II, age 58 of Chilton died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. He was born May 15, 1961 in Appleton, son of the late Earl & Aurelia (Meverden) Neuber.
Manny graduated from Chilton High School, class of 1979 and served in the United States Marine Corps while stationed in Quantico, VA. During his time in the military, Manny found time to coach little league softball with some of his fellow Marines. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to the Chilton area where he drove truck for JB Transport in New Holstein and drove bus for Daun Bus Services in Chilton.
Manny enjoyed weaponry and time spent on his motorcycle, but he especially loved his pride and joy; a blue 1969 Mustang.
Survivors include his siblings: Peggy Neuber, George (Jessie) Neuber, Marie (Douglas Fink) Neuber, Paul (Cindy) Neuber; his nieces and nephews: Oscar, Brandon, Abbygayl, Gabriel, Apryl, Seth, Nathan, Matthew, Amber, Jacob, Monica, Niki, Kandi & Travis; great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister: Cheryl Landwehr; and his Godparents: Rosemary & Leonard Hanke.
Funeral service will be at 6:00 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Burial will be in the St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Kloten. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home from 3:00 pm until 5:45 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Online Condolences wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019