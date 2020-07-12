1/
Earl Karlstad
Earl Karlstad

Neenah - Earl Duane Karlstad, age 84 of Neenah, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born October 1, 1935 to the late Oliver and Minnie (Mitchell) Karlstad and married Jane Fahrenkrug on June 12, 1982. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2018.

Earl was a 1953 graduate of Prairie Farm High School in Northern Wisconsin, served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed in Germany, and then received a degree from Rockford Barker College in 1962. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, had an affinity for old cars and chainsaws, and loved his dogs. He and Jane were longtime members of First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha.

A Graveside Service for Earl will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery, where he will join Jane. Rev. Rebecca Henry will be officiating.

Westgor Funeral Home Neenah 722-7151 www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
