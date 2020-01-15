Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine St.
Little Chute, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine St.
Little Chute, WI
Earl N. Green


1942 - 2020
Earl N. Green Obituary
Earl N. Green

Appleton - Earl Norbert Green passed away at Appleton Medical Center on January 14, 2020 in Appleton, WI. Earl was 77 years old.

Earl was born on November 25, 1942 in Green Bay, WI., to his parents, Norbert and Harriet Green. He married Bernadel Van Der Burgt on April 24, 1965. Earl worked at Thilmany Pulp and Paper for over 42 years. He retired in 2004 and enjoyed retirement by spending time with family, watching Notre Dame football, time at the cottage in Northern Wisconsin, and Wednesday afternoons with the card club guys.

Earl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bernadel; his children Dan (Laurie) Green of Madison, Deb (Shawn) Volk of Combined Locks, Kelly (Dave) Janssen of Little Chute; six grandchildren Jordan, Chase, Max, Mitchell, Cassi and Hunter; siblings Elaine (Dan) Bowers, Joyce (Jim) Golden, Janet Van Hoof and Donna Woldt. He is further survived by his sisters and brother in law Joanne (Bill) Ebben, Jim Van Der Burgt (special friend Glenna), Judy Hendricks, Zenah (Ron) Garvey, and Carol Van Der Burgt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Harriet, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Veronica and Les Sanders, father-in-law Martin Van Der Burgt, his brothers-in-law Jim Van Hoof, Robert Woldt, Ralph Hendricks, Adrian Van Der Burgt and sister-in-law Ethel Van Der Burgt.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine St., Little Chute with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. A special thank you goes out to Earl's best friend Gene Huss for his friendship and companionship over the years. The family also wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Care Partners for their care and dedication to Earl. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
