Earl Norbert (Usaf Retired) Gauerke
1931 - 2020
Earl Norbert Gauerke (USAF Retired)

23 April, 1931 - 30 June, 2020

Born to Anton and Edna Gauerke, the oldest of 8. Earl served more than 36 years with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, retiring in 1988.

Earl married Johanna on 24 June 1967 and raised 3 children.

Earl is survived by his loving family, wife Johanna, daughters Heide Gauerke, Kris (Gary) Daroszewski, son Peter (Brenda) Gauerke, grandchildren Bret (Airelle), Kimberly, Karoline, Matthew, Emma, Ellanore, and great granddaughters, Hazel and Vaeda.

Earl will be remembered fondly by family, friends and service members as a man of faith and service.

Please visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com for a full obituary and details for services.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
One of the best.

God be with him.
LT/COL Leon Culver
Friend
