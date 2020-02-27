Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
Earl Stiebs


1928 - 2020
Earl Stiebs Obituary
Earl Stiebs

New London - Earl Eugene Stiebs, age 91, of New London, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Residence. Earl was born on September 17, 1928, to the late Edward and Clara (Miller) Stiebs in the Township of Royalton. He grew up on a farm near Manawa and sold Stiebs potatoes and produce for his father. On August 30, 1952, Earl was united in marriage to Doris Richmond in Stevens Point. She preceded him in death in 2014. He worked at Weyauwega Milk Products for 16 years and Hamilton's Canning Factory for 22 years; where he served as union president. Earl taught Sunday school and confirmation classes and was a Lay Pastor. He loved gardening, animals, and having a good debate.

Earl is survived by his children, Marie (Joe) Barker, New London, Lori Stiebs (Mark Mathewson), New London, Catherine (Gary) Martzke, Shawano, Richard (Lisa) Stiebs, Oshkosh and Bill (Lynn) Stiebs, Appleton; daughter-in-law, Bobbi Stiebs, New London; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his dear friend Betty, in-laws, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and his dog Teddy.

Besides his parents and wife Doris, he was preceded in death by a son David; grandson Bryan; 5 brothers, one sister, a brother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.

The funeral service for Earl will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and also at the church on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Baldwins Mill Cemetery, Township of Royalton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Residence, Trinity Terrace and ThedaCare Hospital in New London.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
