|
|
Ed Van Handel
Little Chute - Ed Van Handel, age 71, passed away on Feb 10, 2019 while spending the winter in Florida. Ed was born in Kaukauna on February 15, 1947 to Ed and Lorraine Van Handel who preceded him in death.
Ed grew up on the family farm in Kaukauna and graduated from St. John High School in Little Chute. He attended UW Madison where he grew a passion for art and his creativity developed. He worked at a custom cabinet shop and Thilmany's while he built his first custom home in Wisconsin.
Ed moved to North Carolina to pursue his passion creating marquetry, artistic furniture, and being the superintendent of several construction sites. He built a beautiful passive solar custom home where they often entertained.
Ed then met Kathy and they moved to Florida where he ran and operated his own construction company and built his final custom home on Pine Island. They retired early spending several years traveling the country in their Coach. Several years ago, Ed moved back to Little Chute and spent his winters in Florida visiting his son and friends while enjoying the beautiful weather.
Ed will be remembered for many things, but most of all his pleasant demeanor, his love for music, his passion to share his art, being an avid sports and racing fan, and how he enjoyed sharing a beer with his friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Ed is survived by his daughter Vanessa Mills (Brent Vanden Heuvel), son Richard Potts (Stephanie Mitchell), grandchildren Michelle Mills; Danielle Vanden Heuvel, Jordan Vanden Heuvel, great-grandchildren Cassandra and Margaret; brothers Jerry Van Handel and Dan Van Handel; and sister-in-laws Susie (Dan) Fitzgerald and Sharon Worman. Ed's nieces and nephews include Heather (Jim) King, Tyler (Samantha) Van Handel, Adam (Alyssa) Van Handel, Ted Van Handel (Cindy Wenholm), Anna (Sheldon) Franklin, Kayla (AJ) Hietpas, Ashlyn King, Charlie, Phillip, and Hollie Van Handel, Charlotte Franklin, and several additional nieces and nephews.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents Ed & Lorraine Van Handel; his second wife Kathy Van Handel; his first wife Janet Verstegen; brother Charles Van Handel; brother-in-law Dasher Wylly.
Visitation and services will be held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute, on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a short service at 6:00 p.m. Afterwards, join Ed's family at the 5th Quarter In Little Chute to celebrate his life with music by Tommy Winch. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019