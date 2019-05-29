|
Edgar Bartelt
Appleton - Edgar H. Bartelt, age 95, of Appleton, died on Friday, May 24, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 9, 1924, in the Town of Wolf River, WI, the son of the late Fred and Martha(Krenke)Bartelt. On June 13, 1953, Edgar married Marcella Herzfeldt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dale, where he became a member. He served his country in the US Army where he attained the rank of Sergeant, and was a member of Americal Legion Post 38 in Appleton. In 2015, Edgar had the privilege to be a part of the Old Glory Honor Flight. Edgar worked as a carpenter in the Fox Valley area and was a proud member of the Carpenters Union for over 60 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at the cabin up north with Marcella and with his hunting friends. Edgar was a tried and true Green Bay Packer fan. He also enjoyed riding his ATV and growing flowers. Edgar also will be remembered for his passion for entering raffles, and being pretty succesfull with them. Edgar is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marcella; his sister, Elda Turner, Fremont; nieces and nephews, Robert(Linda)Bartelt, Ronald(Deborah)Bartelt, Harold Fielding, Gene(Janice)Fielding, Darlene(Dennis)Steinbach, David(Bev)Herzfeldt and Glen(Margie)Herzfeldt, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Oscar, Clarence(Shirley) and Otto; a sister, Elsie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Grace(Charles)Fielding, LaVerne(Marcella)Herzfeldt, Ramona(Elston)Armstrong, Roland Herzfeldt, and Marion Turner. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, N926 Dale Ave., Dale. Rev. William Finn will officiate. Burial with full military rites will be in Wolf River Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, at the church, from 9AM until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Special Project Fund.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019