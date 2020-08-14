Edith Havinga



Oshkosh - Edith "Jane" Havinga, 95, Oshkosh, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1925, to the late John and Harriet (VanZeeland) VandenHeuvel in Kimberly. Jane graduated from Kimberly High School. She was united in marriage to Henry Havinga on May 14, 1957, at Holy Name of Jesus in Kimberly. Jane worked at Kimberly Clark and Pranges before settling into her lifelong job of being a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed sewing and created a whole wardrobe for her daughter. Jane was fond of tending to her expansive flower garden and took joy in bowling. She got a kick out of square dancing with Henry and their extensive travels to all 50 states. Jane belonged to TOPPS where she would socialize with her lady friends once a week. She was a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Kimberly.



Jane is survived by her children Keith Havinga, Kay (Jim) Zaddack, grandchildren Randy Havinga, Krystle Havinga, Gary Austin and Joseph Austin, 4 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Agnes Havinga, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Jane was preceded in death by her husband, siblings Alegra VandenHeuvel, John VandenHeuvel and June Dormer, in-laws Carnie (Betty) Havinga, Peter (Mary) Havinga, Gilbert Havinga, Katie (Steve) Anderjeski and Elizabeth Mac Falls.



A funeral service for Jane will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the JANSEN-FARGO FUNERAL HOME, 204 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, 54130. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Appleton.













