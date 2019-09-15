Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
620 Division St.
Neenah, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond DeKeyser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond M. DeKeyser


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmond M. DeKeyser Obituary
Edmond M. DeKeyser

Neenah - Edmond M. DeKeyser, age 84, of Neenah, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah. Visitation will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and also at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
Download Now
postcrescent