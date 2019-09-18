|
|
Edmond M. DeKeyser
Neenah - Edmond Muttart DeKeyser
"Ed", "Eddie"
Born at Theda Clark Memorial Hospital on June 4, 1935, to Gabriel Francis DeKeyser and Grace Muttart DeKeyser, both of whom preceded him in death. The world lost a truly good man on September 11, 2019, who finished his journey to everlasting peace following a courageous six-month battle with a very aggressive cancer. Typical of his positive attitude, he vowed he could beat this devastating disease and never gave up hope.
Ed attended kindergarten at Roosevelt School in Neenah and then 8 years at St. Patrick's elementary school. After graduating Neenah High School in 1953, he held various truck driving jobs, was a Master Mason for DeKeyser & Rasmussen Construction until returning to the dairy farm. Following cardiac issues and a quadruple open heart surgery, he continued to work for the Town of Neenah doing roads and sanitary sewer supervision until he became ill with cancer. During his final six months, he continued doing all which he was able to do.
In his younger days he enjoyed riding and showing his horses, driving truck hauling horses, cattle and grain, snowmobiling during the early days of the sport in Wisconsin, along with many adventures with his friend, Sparky Meyer, the Wisconsin snowmobiler dealer. He also spent many deer hunting seasons in Northern Wisconsin with the same group of hunters - Frank, Bob, Jack and Tom were regulars.
Ed was part of agricultural associations such as serving a term as President of the Dairy Herd Improvement, soybean and corn growers, Winnebago County Farm Progress Days, Farm Bureau, and enjoyed the Fox Valley Two-Cylinder Club. His major hobby was collecting 1/16 scale tractors and farm implements, plus old tools in which America was built.
We are proud of him for all the good he did. We will always remember his sense of humor, his unpretentiousness, his kindness, and his willing to help those who needed help.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jan, daughters Mary DeKeyser and Beth Krause (Darin), grandchildren Theodore and Cecelia Krause, a brother Bill and a sister Janet. A brother in law Jim McLeod and sister in law Jean Spilker, in addition to several nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with many friends who will miss him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Germaine Stearns and Evelyn Heuer, a nephew Randy Heuer, and sister in law Dorothy McLeod Pavlak, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was thankful for the great people he worked with and depended on, such as all of "his" contractors, excavators, construction workers, etc., as part of his function as roads and sanitary sewers in the Town of Neenah.
An enormous thank you is extended to those who cared for Ed during his final six months: Dr. Steve Knaus, his staff Kelli and Kim, the Neenah Oncology Center staff and particularly the infusion nurses, and his final days at Cherry Meadows for comfort and peace from an amazing staff.
Visitation is at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah. There will also be visitation at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Interment will be at St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 18, 2019