Edna Berndt
Fremont - Edna T. "Eddie" Berndt, of Fremont, passed away one day after her 96th birthday on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Prarie Homes in Menasha. She was born on December 13, 1923 in New York state , the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary(Lybert)Spiegelberg. Edna farmed with her father in New York for many years before moving to Wisconsin.
On October 17, 1970, Eddie married William Berndt. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1972.
Edna worked for Union Star Cheese Factory for many years before retiring. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Zittau, and their women's group ILCW, where she enjoyed making quilts. She also knitted hundreds of washcloths and scrubbies, mittens and hats. Edna had a quick wit about her and her sharp sense of humor kept everyone on their toes. She loved gardening and knitting, and enjoyed getting together every month with her neighborhood ladies to play Bunco.
Edna is survived by her sister, Helen Neilsen, CA; three sisters-in-law, Doris Remmel, Oshkosh; Wilma Gast, Fremont, and Jeanne(Ed)Kiesow, Fremont; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lydia (Ralph)Petley and Elsie Van Deusen.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9077 North Rd., Zittau. Pastor Mark Kinney will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A memorial fund has been established for JDRF and Theda Care Hospice. A special thank you to all the staff at Prairie Home for making her feel welcome and cared for and to all those who visited her.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019