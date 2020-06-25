Edna L. Luckow
Appleton - Edna L. Luckow, age 90, passed away peacefully early on Thursday morning, June 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time, and another obituary will appear closer to the time of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Edna, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Appleton - Edna L. Luckow, age 90, passed away peacefully early on Thursday morning, June 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time, and another obituary will appear closer to the time of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Edna, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.