Edward A. Gauerke



Palmetto, FL - Edward A. Gauerke, Palmetto, FL, went to heaven to sing praises to our Lord with the angels on May 24, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1928, in Appleton, WI. Ed was a man of many interests. He was a talented shortstop, playing for teams in Marion, Appleton, his army base, and in the minor leagues. He cut his baseball career short to raise his family. Ed was a very good guitar player and had an exceptional voice. He was a well-known musician in the Appleton area, playing professionally for 48 years. Ed also enjoyed "making sawdust" with his scroll saw. Other hobbies included singing in the church choir and listening to jazz music. Ed worked for the Post-Crescent for 37 ½ years, from March 23, 1953 to September 1, 1990.



Ed is survived by his loving wife Joan; daughters Cathy (Mike) Meyer, Laurie (Don) Kuba, and Nancy Cotter; sons James (Patty), Richard (Connie), and John; 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by step-sons Michael (Dee) Grobe and Arnold Grobe and brothers Norbert (Ardis) and Larry (Jerry). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









