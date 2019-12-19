Services
Edward C. Sasnowski Obituary
Edward C. Sasnowski

Kaukauna - Ed Sasnowski, age 86 of Kaukauna, passed away at his home surrounded by his family and with his "Hun Bun" holding his hand, on Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019. Ed was born in Kaukauna on June 23, 1933, son of the late Edward and Beatrice (Trettin) Sasnowski. He married Judith Alberts on September 5, 1974.

He is survived by his wife: Judy Sasnowski and was dad to five children: Dave (Karen Coffey) Schoen, Lee Ann (Bob) Jackels, Evelyn Morser, Roy Schoen, and Brenda (Bill) Vande Wettering. There are also twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a sister: Marlene Gensler, and a special cousin: Dan Sasnowski. Ed is also survived by Judy's family: John (Pat Waitoreke) Alberts, Gerrie (Ken) Tenor, Janet (Larry) Balza, and Jane (Denny) Tenor. There are also many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws: Joseph and Germaine Alberts, a sister: Dolores (George) Stoop, a brother-in-law: Raymond Gensler, and several other in-laws.

A private service with full military honors will be held at a later date. Memorials may directed to .

For more information, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
