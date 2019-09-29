|
Edward Ellenbecker
New London - Edward A. Ellenbecker, age 93, New London passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted living where he resided the last 4 years. He was born on October 1, 1925 in Appleton. Ed served his country in the US Coast Guard from 1943-1946. He was united in marriage to La Vern Sanderfoot on September 28, 1950; she preceded Ed in death in 1979. He worked at Wisconsin Michigan Power Company as a supervisor in the Bear Creek office. Ed moved to New London and married Bernice Furst in 1983; she preceded him in death in 2015. After retiring they lived winters in Brownsville TX until 1999.
Ed is survived by his children, Donna (Roy) Ferg, William (Angela) Ellenbecker, Judy (Jerry) Mulroy; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren due in 2020. Sisters: Amy Gieger, Joan Schneider, Marlyn Schlaefer and special friend Genny Johnson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael, daughter Debbie, great granddaughter Savannah Thompson, and sister Doris Van Dyke.
The family would like to thank Brookdale staff for all you tender care of our father and the gals from AseraCare Hospice, who came every time to help dad. Bonnie Turner for taking dad under your wing whenever he needed you.
Per Ed's wishes no services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019