More Obituaries for Edward Wall
Edward Ernest Wall


1934 - 2019
Edward Ernest Wall Obituary
Edward Ernest Wall

Appleton - Edward E Wall of Appleton, Wisconsin passed away on November 19, 2019 at Brewster Village, Appleton, WI after struggling for many years with Alzheimer's Disease.

Ed was born on June 24, 1934, in El Dorado, Kansas to the late Ernest & Jeannetta (Farrar) Wall.

He married Marilyn (Fuller) Wall November 1, 1959 in the Naval Chapel on Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ed grew up in El Dorado, Kansas and graduated High School in 1952. He attended college at the University of Kansas and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1956. He then served six years in the U.S. Navy, where he served aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Kearsarge in the Pacific and later in the Communication Center at the Naval Base in Naples, Italy. After his military service he returned to the University of Kansas Law School and received his law degree in 1964. Ed was employed through the years in legal departments in the National Labor Relations Board in Washington D.C., Kroger Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, and retired after 25 years at Kimberly Clark in Neenah, WI.

Ed was a life long fan of all sports and especially enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years and golf later in his life. He was an avid reader especially about history. His sense of humor was enjoyed by all.

Ed is survived by his wife, Marilyn and children, James Wall of Madison, WI, Kathryn (Torrey) Nelson of Madison, WI, and Robert (Ann) Wall of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Anders Nelson, Brenna Nelson, Cassidy Wall, and Hayden Wall; sibling Mary Lou Stahl; sister-in-law, Judy (Jack) Speer, Sharon (Fred) Roelfs; brother-in-law, Stephen Fuller. He is further survived by nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

A private family burial service will be held at Bean Cemetery, Little River, Kansas.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
