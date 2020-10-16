Edward Flynn

Edward FlynnAppleton - Edward James Flynn, commonly called Jim by his friends, age 91, died peacefully at Care Partners, Kaukauna, on Thursday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.Jim was married to Joanie for 63 years. Joanie died in May 2014, and in those six years after Joanie passed, Jim enjoyed the company of his neighbors, Lindsay and Adam on one side of his home and Neil on the other side. The family is grateful for the kind attention these neighbors offered Dad so he could stay in his home which was his deepest wish.He was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and spent decades worshipping at the Thursday night service. He so appreciated the cards of care when he entered assisted living.Dad was known for walking his little dog, Teddy, around the block of his College Avenue home and talking to the various neighbors. He was always blessed by the assortment of conversations he had and shared them with his sons, Dan and David.Jim loved fishing and hunting and camping. The annual camping trip to Lac Vieux Desert near Eagle River are wonderful family memories that still bring laughter and fond memories. Of course, he could cook a great steak over a fire with the flavor of maple wood. He was excited to do an elk hunt in Alaska with his son, Dave, bringing home a lot of elk meat to eat.Jim was known for his kindness and gentle spirit and his good stories. He was a humble man who didn't seek any attention but simply to care. He had a true heart of service. His sons wish for those same qualities that so touched the people around Dad.Jim is survived by his two sons, Daniel (Gail), Ann Arbor, MI, and David (Ellen), Neillsville, WI; and four grand daughters: Sara (Matthew) Jones , Emilie (Burke) Flynn, Anna (Tucker) Boonstra, Katie (Michael) Karsten and three great grandchildren: Carson, Garrett, and Flynnie. We are deeply grateful for the kind friendship of Tim and Tricia Hurley. Dad called Tricia his "adopted daughter." Their kindness will not be forgotten.A funeral service will be held at Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20. Because of COVID-19 the sons are requesting that only family and close friends attend.