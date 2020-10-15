Edward Henry Strand



Scottsdale - Edward Henry Strand, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on September 18, 2020. Ed was born to Henry and Jeanette (Susee) Strand in 1931 in the state of Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and was a lifelong Badger fan. He enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and then spent his entire business career in the paper industry within both manufacturing and distribution. He had a successful career holding numerous positions with Kimberly Clark, Universal Paper & Packaging and Copco Paper.



Ed married the love of his life, Mary Alice Strand, and they were blessed with three children: Bradley, Stacia, and Gregory. Ed and Mary were married for 57 years and with dating were together for 63 years before Mary succumbed to cancer six years ago. Ed was also a constant companion and presence in helping Stacia fight leukemia before she passed five years ago. Ed's Catholic faith was a defining part of his life. From his early years as an altar boy through to his death, his faith was a constant guidepost.



Ed was predeceased in death by his sister, Geri Dawdy. Ed is survived by his sons Brad (Trudy) and Greg (Christine) and their families including Brent, Brooke, and Noah Strand.



In his spare time he loved golf, travel, boating and tennis with friends & family. He also never passed up a good dice game in the 19th hole! Ed will be remembered most for his love of family, his faith, and his absolute professionalism in business. He was a true gentleman, devoted husband and father.



The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Leaves and Legacy Hospice (Franklin, WI) for the care they gave Ed during the final year of his life. He made a loving impression on them and they also held a special spot in his heart.



Services will be held in Carefree, AZ on October 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Joy Catholic church at 2pm. A burial will be held in Neenah, WI at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, we ask for continued prayers for Ed, Mary, and Stacia. Donations can be made to Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Carefree, AZ.









