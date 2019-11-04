Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Shoning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Shoning Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Shoning Sr. Obituary
Edward J. Shoning Sr.

Appleton - Edward J. Shoning Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 in Waupaca, WI at the age of 63. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Virginia Shoning and brother Terry Shoning.

He is survived by his son Edward (Adrian) Shoning Jr., granddaughter Ila Jo Shoning, significant other Molly Mundschau (Nicole, Jenna and Zachary Krueger) sisters Cindy (Scott) Keffer and Sandy (Tony) Leonardo, nieces Nicole (Mark) Hackendahl-Saldivar and Amanda (Cory) Hutchison and great nieces/nephews Marissa, Bryson, Lennon, Calvin and Cora.

Ed was born on January 26th, 1956 in Omaha, Nebraska to Dean and Virginia Shoning. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 1974 and wrestled for the University of Nebraska (1975-76). He moved to Wisconsin in 1990 where he remained a dedicated Cornhusker Fan until his passing.

A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, November 7th at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church located in Sussex, WI. Visitation will be held from 3pm - 5pm immediately followed by a Service and Reception. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed's life.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent