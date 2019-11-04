|
|
Edward J. Shoning Sr.
Appleton - Edward J. Shoning Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 in Waupaca, WI at the age of 63. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Virginia Shoning and brother Terry Shoning.
He is survived by his son Edward (Adrian) Shoning Jr., granddaughter Ila Jo Shoning, significant other Molly Mundschau (Nicole, Jenna and Zachary Krueger) sisters Cindy (Scott) Keffer and Sandy (Tony) Leonardo, nieces Nicole (Mark) Hackendahl-Saldivar and Amanda (Cory) Hutchison and great nieces/nephews Marissa, Bryson, Lennon, Calvin and Cora.
Ed was born on January 26th, 1956 in Omaha, Nebraska to Dean and Virginia Shoning. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 1974 and wrestled for the University of Nebraska (1975-76). He moved to Wisconsin in 1990 where he remained a dedicated Cornhusker Fan until his passing.
A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, November 7th at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church located in Sussex, WI. Visitation will be held from 3pm - 5pm immediately followed by a Service and Reception. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed's life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019