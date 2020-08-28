Edward J. Smith
Combined Locks - Edward J. Smith, age 77, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Combined Locks on April 7, 1943 to the late Alfred and Anna (Schmidt) Smith. Edward married Karen Desens on May 8, 1964 at Zion Lutheran Chapel in Appleton. He worked at Thilmany Pulp and Paper for 36 years until his retirement. Together, Ed and Karen loved to travel. They spent 6 weeks each winter in Gulf Shores, Alabama where they were members of the Wisconsin Snowbirds. They also went on bus trips with the Snowbirds. He loved to be at the family cottage on Lac Vieux Desert.
Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen; children: Jill (Paul) Schaumberg and Michael Smith; grandchildren: Courtney and Matthew Schaumberg; sisters: Elizabeth Smits, Mary Jo and Theresa Smith; niece, Kristie Smits; nephew, James Smits; sisters-in-law: Sharon (Don) Riske, Chong Desens, Gloria (Jim) Larsen, and Carol (Dave) Hammen; and brothers-in-law: Dennis (Debra) and Gerald (Joanne) Desens. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He will also be missed by family and friends at Whispering Pines and the coffee shop.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Elnora Desens; brothers-in-law: John Smits and Byron Desens; and niece, Sandra Bast.
In accordance with Ed's wishes, no service will be held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.