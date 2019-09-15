|
Edward James Singer, Jr.
Larsen - dward James Singer Jr. age 84, of Larsen, received his angel wings on Sunday, September 8, 2019, and flew to heaven to be with his family, loved ones, friends, and pets that have passed before him. He was born on August 24, 1935 in Waukegan, IL, the son of the late Edward and Josephine (Cyganek) Singer. Ed served his country in the US Army. He married Jane Boyer and together they had two children, Debi and Eddie, before she passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. Edward later married Mary Lee Donohue and they had three children, John, Helena & James. After moving to Wisconsin, Ed worked at Wisconsin Tissue/SCA for many years before retiring. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper, and also was a talented cabinetmaker and woodworker.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary Lee and his children, Debi (Steve) Buerger; Edward J. (Joyce) Singer III; John Singer; Helena (Richard) Jacyno and James (Significant other, Brenda) Singer; his grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Karisa Clark, Eddie IV, Kalen, Adam, John, Matt, Jennifer (James) Doolin, Valerie (Jack) Zwiers, Samantha, Alecia (special friend Ben) and Hunter (special friend Ally); four sisters, Delores (Dee) Brown, Becky Merced, Pat Brink (Significant other, Dwayne Jost) and Terry Jo (Mark) Davis; six Great Grandchildren & two Great Great Grandchildren and loving cat, Lucy, who has kept him company for many years. We would like to give a special heartfelt THANK YOU to our Aunt Pat for always being there for our Dad and Cherry Meadows. He was only there for 2 days but everyone there was truly amazing, caring & wonderful! Ed was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. Dad, you will always be in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:30 am at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Jeannie Douglas will officiate. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, and on Thursday from 10AM until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019