|
|
Edward Joseph Kraus, Jr.
Shiocton - Age 90, of Shiocton, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 14, 1929 to the late Edward and Gertrude (Hienkel) Kraus. Ed married the love of his life Mary Lou Schey on April 20, 1950. He spent many years working for Illinois Bell and AT&T telephone company.
Ed loved to travel in his RV with his wife taking many trips with no itinerary seeing many sights in the U.S. and Canada. He enjoyed wood working at the Thompson Community Center where he would make whimsical houses and other things. One of Ed's true passions was racing his sailboat with his father and brother. He was an avid reader, loved to cross stitch, and made model trains with great detail.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Lou; his sons Glenn (Lorna) Kraus and Michael (Karen) Kraus; his grandchildren: Glenn A. (Christina) Kraus, Camie Freeland, Vanessa Kraus and Brendan (Mandi) Kraus; his great grandchildren: Emma Kraus, and Marcus, Christopher, and Deja Freeland; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ralph (Corinne) Kraus.
Due to the current situation, a private service will be held. A memorial service for Ed will be scheduled for a later date. Entombment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 20, 2020