Edward Krause
New London - Edward Charles Krause, age 77, of New London, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The Christian Funeral for Ed will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in New London. A visitation for Ed will be held AT THE CHURCH on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-5:30 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A complete obituary will be in the Friday edition of the Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 14, 2019