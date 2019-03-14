|
|
Edward Krause
New London - Edward Krause, age 77, New London, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1941 in New London son of the late Edwin and Dorothea (Pausch) Krause. Ed attended Dr. Martin Luther High School 1959 in New Ulm, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Sands on August 3, 1963 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He attended Dr. Martin Lutheran College with a Bachelor Degree in Education. Ed later earned his Master's Degree to become a Staff Minister at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London for 16 years. He taught one year at Bethel Lutheran School in Menasha grades 5 & 6. Ed then taught two years at Emanuel Lutheran School in New London as the 6 grade science teacher and then he served as principal there for 25 years. He also taught adult Bible classes at Bethlehem Lutheran in Hortonville for 20 years. Ed was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed golf. He taught Hunter's Education for 36 years. He owned a woodworking business Ducks "N" Stuff for 5 years.
Ed is survived by his wife of 55 years Sandy, son, Todd (Rebecca) Krause and grandchildren, Danielle (great-grandson Timmy) and Justin. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Allen (Beverly) Erdman and Mike (Paula) Krenke and Corrine DeGroot and also cousins, other relatives, friends and his dog Lovey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, David Krause and Ruby Else.
The Christian Funeral for Ed will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Bill Hieges officiating. A visitation for Ed will be held AT THE CHURCH on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-5:30 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emanuel Adult Bible Classes or for Hunters Education.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Officers, Ryan Gloe and Jeremy Mulroy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019