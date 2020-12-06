1/1
Edward Patrick Flanner
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Patrick Flanner

Neenah - Ed passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. He was born to Constance and Edward Flanner March 31, 1945 in Stevens Point WI. When Ed was five years old, his family moved to Oshkosh WI. Ed attended Oshkosh West High School and upon graduation enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served for four years. Ed enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army in Oshkosh. He volunteered for many years and especially loved the annual Christmas party. He also served on many committees at St. John's Lutheran Church, where he was a member for over 50 years.

He ended his working career as Vice-President of Jay Manufacturing in Oshkosh after 30 years with the company. In 2001 after almost 20 years of dating, he married Sue Bond. They enjoyed taking cruises, traveling overseas and taking Amtrak trips. Ed loved those special times. He also spent time up north at the cabin with family fishing and playing games. Ed loved the EAA and his fishing trips to Canada with his son.

Ed is survived by wife Sue, his sister Louise (Milton) Koehler, sister-in-law Jane Rettke, his children: Jason (Paula) Flanner, Christine (Clarke) Jones , Jeff Bond (Cindy Waraksa) , Jane (Wayne) Peters, Doug Bond (Michelle Lindner) and his grandchildren: Logan and Lily Flanner, Summer, Owen, Tyler and Devin Jones, Danielle and Brad Bond, Dylan, Alex and Josh Peters, and Savannah Bond. He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held December 2, 2020 and a memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Evergreen for the loving and compassionate care that Ed received. Donations in his name can be made to The Salvation Army in Oshkosh or Evergreen Retirement Community.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved