Funeral Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Oakwood Cemetery
View Map
Edward "Ed" Plachetka


1939 - 2020
Edward "Ed" Plachetka Obituary
Edward "Ed" Plachetka

Weyauwega - Edward "Ed" J. Plachetka, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Hillsboro, WI on November 29, 1939 to Joseph and Christina (Mislivecek) Plachetka. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1957. After high school Ed joined the Army Reserves and was activated for a year during the Berlin crisis. He worked as an Electrician/Project Engineer for Wisconsin Dairies in Reedsburg from 1973-1986, before moving to Weyauwega where he was employed at Weyauwega Milk Products (Trega Foods, Agropur) until his retirement in 2011. On July 3, 1965, he married his wife Carol (Zimmerman) Plachetka. This July they would have celebrated 55 years of marriage. Together they have four children. Ed enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing, cheering for the Badgers, Brewers and Packers and spending his winters in the warm Florida weather.

Ed is survived by his wife Carol; his children Kimberly (Kevin) Schulenburg, Michael Plachetka, Nicole (Darren) Plachetka Mclvor, and Brian Plachetka; grandchildren Eric Schulenburg, Katy (Ben) Anderson, Andrew Schulenburg, Cody Plachetka, Braedan and Mason Mclvor; great-granddaughter Emma Anderson. He is further survived by his brother Paul (Janice) Plachetka; sister-in-law Stella Plachetka and sister Helen (Ed) Miller, along with many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Christina; brother Francis; brother-in-law Ronald Gawronski and mother and father-in-law William and Ella Zimmerman.

Due to the state mandate against large gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held for Ed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Matthew Rappl officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ed's life in the future.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to ThedaCare Oncology, Dr. Phillips and staff, UW Heath Oncology, Dr. Albertini, UW Radiation Oncology, Dr. Morris and ThedaCare Medical Center-Neenah staff that cared for Ed during his final days. The family would also like to thank all our friends and loved ones who have visited and prayed for us during this difficult time.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
