Edward R. Ruechel
Neenah - Edward R. Ruechel, age 67, of Neenah, passed away at his home on July 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Ed was born on August 24, 1951, in Appleton to the late Edwin and Esther (Lee) Ruechel. He worked as a maintenance man in the area for many years. He loved to play sheepshead with his card buddies and enjoyed cheering on the Packers.
Ed is survived by four sisters: Ruth "Tootie" (Roger) DeBruin, Appleton, Ginny (Jerry) Heenan, Appleton, Donna (Dan) Mullen, Green Bay, and Rita (Murcio) Tererio, Appleton; and brother-in-law Jerry Schroeder, West Bend. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Loretta.
A memorial service will take place at 3 pm on Friday, July 19, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Friday from 1 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Elizabeth Hospital.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ed's dear friend, Kim, for the compassionate care she had given to Ed during his illness.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 16 to July 17, 2019