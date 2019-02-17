|
|
Oshkosh - Edward Erich Werner 83 passed away, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Ascension Mercy Hospital. Ed was born November 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL. The son of Erich and Erna (Paulikat) Werner.
He attended Lindblom High School where his athletic and competitive spirit found him playing golf, football, and speed skating.
In his early teens, Ed was introduced to model airplanes, a hobby he enjoyed for the rest of his life. When he wasn't flying with the Winnebago R.C. Flyers Club, he was in his workshop building airplanes. To date the number is 20+.
On August 13, 1960 he married Ina Kanisauskas. They moved to Champaign-Urbana where he studied mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois. After receiving his degree, Ed & Ina moved to Dayton, Ohio where he worked for General Motors. After starting work for Kimberly-Clark he moved to Wisconsin. He was a great engineer and held numerous patents. He did extensive traveling for his work including trips to Australia and Europe.
Ed enjoyed golf, travel, watching boxing on tv, cooking (he made a mean chicken soup), and cheering for his beloved Packers. He belonged to the Neenah Hunt Club and was an avid hunter. When he finally got his "trophy buck", he had it mounted and it's proudly displayed on his office wall. He instilled his love of hunting and fishing to his son John and they spent years sharing experiences together.
He loved living on Lake Winnebago and his passion for fishing was only exceeded by his love for family. He enjoyed being with his grandkids. His eyes would light up when they came. Playing board games was a must at every visit. Group hugs were always in order. His family will miss him tremendously!
Ed is survived by his loving wife Ina; a son John (Stephanie) Werner; a daughter Darija (Bob) Verhagen; grandchildren Olivia and Zachary Werner, and Devon, Patrick, and R.J. Verhagen; sister-in-law Vida Jesewitz; a cousin, Sandi Baker; nephews Todd Jesewitz and Mike Jesewitz. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Clayton Werner; and aunt and uncle Lydia (Weldon) Tracy.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home- Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019