Edward "Ed" Roes
Oneida - Edward "Ed" William Roes, 66, Oneida, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born October 14, 1953 to the late Victor and Alice (Becker) Roes in Nebraska. Ed graduated from Freedom High School. On July 21, 1978 he married Donna Van Den Eng. Ed was a retired Sheet Metal worker and was a handyman doing construction projects. He was an outdoorsman that loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends. Ed especially enjoyed the time he spent with his many good friends at Venison Hollow. He also enjoyed playing cribbage, doing the sign-ins, and watching the Packers, Brewers, and NASCAR. Dale Earnhardt was his favorite.
Ed is survived by his children; Laurel (Mark) Jacobs, and Joe (Jen Gordon) Roes. Grandchildren; Alexa, Jack, and Charlie Jacobs, Kayla (Jose) Patino, Kyle (Morgan) Balke, and Colten Roes. Great Grandchildren; Owen, Noah, and Abel Patino, and baby girl Balke on the way. Ed's siblings; Dave, Randy (Debbie), John, Sue (Kevin) Winters, Don (June), and Al (Bobbi). Brothers and sisters-in-laws; JoAnn Hebert, Rich (Jan) Van Den Eng, Barb (Dan) Geurts, Diane (Jeff) Van Asten, Tom (Meta) Van Den Eng, Theresa (Gary) Kortz, Paul (Tracie) Van Den Eng, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, his parents, and his in-laws, Joe and Mary Van Den Eng.
Friends may call after 9:00Am Saturday August 8, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere until time of service at 11:00AM with Fr. David Ruby officiating burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences to the family.
Laurel and Joe and their families would like to thank family and friends for all of the love and support you've shown to dad and to us throughout this journey. We are truly blessed and grateful to have you all in our lives. And to dad's buddies, please know that he enjoyed, and appreciated, and valued your friendship more than you will ever know. Much love to you guys.