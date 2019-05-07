|
Edward Simon
Seymour - Edward A. Simon, 76, of Seymour passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, May 4, 2019, with family at his side. He was born on August 25, 1942. He served in the United States Navy, 1959-1963. He married Bobbie Hulke on December 14th, 1963. He worked at Rich's Bakery for 36 years. During his time there, he was a leader in his union and helped secure 401K benefits. After retirement, he owned Simon's Carriages with his team of horses, Butch and Jake.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie; children, Craig Achterberg, Cheri (Tim) Miller, Harley (Kelly), Dan (Susie), Rob (Lucy); grandchildren, Josh, Jennifer Achterberg, Elizabeth Achterberg, Kristin, Cole, and Lacey; siblings, Jack (Barb), Rick (Judy), Julie (Larry)Yachinich, and Tony; and many other loving relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Sylvester; siblings, Lindy Lou, Barbara Ann, Bill and Peggy; daughter-in-law, Beth.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour from 3:00 pm until the memorial service at 7:00 pm with Rick Simon officiating. Military Honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019