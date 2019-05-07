Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Simon


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Simon Obituary
Edward Simon

Seymour - Edward A. Simon, 76, of Seymour passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, May 4, 2019, with family at his side. He was born on August 25, 1942. He served in the United States Navy, 1959-1963. He married Bobbie Hulke on December 14th, 1963. He worked at Rich's Bakery for 36 years. During his time there, he was a leader in his union and helped secure 401K benefits. After retirement, he owned Simon's Carriages with his team of horses, Butch and Jake.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie; children, Craig Achterberg, Cheri (Tim) Miller, Harley (Kelly), Dan (Susie), Rob (Lucy); grandchildren, Josh, Jennifer Achterberg, Elizabeth Achterberg, Kristin, Cole, and Lacey; siblings, Jack (Barb), Rick (Judy), Julie (Larry)Yachinich, and Tony; and many other loving relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Sylvester; siblings, Lindy Lou, Barbara Ann, Bill and Peggy; daughter-in-law, Beth.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour from 3:00 pm until the memorial service at 7:00 pm with Rick Simon officiating. Military Honors to follow.

Online condolences may be expressed to Edward's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wisconsin.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now